Israel logs over 27 thousand new virus cases

The rate of Covid morbidity in the country appears to be on the decline

Israel recorded 27,723 new cases of Covid out of 127,468 tests conducted the previous day prior, according to the latest update to the Health Ministry's website.

This puts the pathogen's positivity rate at 21.75%, yet the virus's reproduction value continues to further decline, as does the daily number of new cases, which for most of this week has been upward of 40 thousand.

The transmission or reproduction rate, measuring the average number of people likely to be infected by a carrier, continued to plummet, reaching a value of 0.77, the lowest since October.

The ministry added that there were 1,074 patients hospitalized in critical condition in coronavirus wards throughout the country, including patients on artificial lung ventilation.

Meanwhile, almost 4.5 million, nearly half of Israel's population, received the booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, which healthcare officials says provides an optimum protection against developing serious symptoms.