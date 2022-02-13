Report: Israeli hospital to join Pfizer omicron vaccine trial

'We were Pfizer's 'natural partners,' and it makes a lot of sense that they would choose us'

Israel's Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer is set to participate in a global trial by Pfizer, testing a vaccine targeting the omicron Covid variant, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The first shots will be given at the end of the month, according to Ynet.

Sheba Medical Center began recruiting volunteers, looking for over 60-year-olds who have not had a fourth shot of the existing Pfizer vaccine.

Additionally, volunteers must have been serologically monitored since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

Due to these conditions, most who will participate will be hospital staff and their family members, the report stated.

The hospital is awaiting the finalization of the agreement and approval from Israel's Health Ministry's Helsinki Committee, which works to authorize medical research and trials on humans.

However, the Health Ministry is concerned that the trial may prevent many from getting the second booster, as many may opt to wait for the omicron-specific shot, Ynet reported.

A source familiar with the details told Ynet: "We were Pfizer's 'natural partners,' and it makes a lot of sense that they would choose us now because most of the population here has already been vaccinated."

The fourth shot is currently available to over 60s. Last month, a Health Ministry advisory panel suggested making the second booster available to over 18-year-olds.