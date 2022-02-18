Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone flown into Israel

Israel unsuccessfully tried to intercept the drone

Israel's Iron Dome air defense batteries fired at a drone that crossed into its airspace from Lebanon on Friday, the second such incident in as many days.

Shortly thereafter, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group released a statement saying it launched the drone on a reconnaissance mission over Israel.

Hezbollah said it launched its "Hassan" drone on a 40-minute reconnaissance mission across the border and that the drone made it back to Lebanon.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said air raid sirens were sounded, sending residents into bomb shelters, after "a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon."

"As a result... aerial defense systems were activated" and "after a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft," it added, indicating that the drone was not intercepted.

Shortly after the incident, Israeli Air Force planes flew over the Lebanese capital Beirut at a low altitude in an apparent warning message to Hezbollah.