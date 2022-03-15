Israel blocks Abramovich from keeping private jet at national airport

The decision consistent with the international measures targeting Russia

Israel on Tuesday prevented Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich from keeping his private jet in the national airport, a decision consistent with the international measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies over the invasion of Ukraine, Israeli media outlets reported.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday that one of Abramovich’s planes had landed in Israel; the tycoon was seen the next day at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, around the same time as his private jet flew to Istanbul.

The 55-year-old billionaire who holds Israeli citizenship is a major donor to a number of Israeli institutions.

“Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other Western countries,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid declared Monday during a stop in Slovakia.

Abramovich's attempt to sell Chelsea Football Club was halted when Britain announced sanctions.

Under the sanctions, the assets of Abramovich and other oligarchs are to be frozen.