Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister speaks with i24NEWS

'These terror attacks, it's not against Jews, or against Israel, or against Arabs, it's against all of us'

Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej, the second Muslim minister in Israeli history, sat down to speak with i24NEWS about the current wave of terror attacks facing the country.

"I am shocked," Frej explained, before sending his condolences to the families affected by the terror attacks.

"These terror attacks, it's not against Jews, or against Israel, or against Arabs, it's against all of us." He stated.

He said that the terror attacks mean that "we are in the right way" because "something is happening" and that extremists are "bothered" and are trying to stop Israel.

"We will win this war."

Frej's portfolio includes building ties with Israel's neighbors, and he spoke with i24NEWS about the Abraham Accords, calling it a "huge achievement."

When asked who will be the next country to join the Accords, Frej responded, "There are a lot of countries that we have already a relationship between them, but we prefer to have the relationship not be under the table."

He noted countries in the region share similar threats due to their local.

"That's why our aim, our purpose, is how to unify to fight against terror... to have a new Middle East."

Frej called the Negev Summit which brought together several Abraham Accords countries a "huge moment."

"But I'm sorry to say that at the same time when we are trying to create a future, an extremist tried to take us to the past," he said, referring to the terror attack in Hadera that claimed the lives of two Israelis, which happened as the summit was taking place.