Tel Aviv attack: Death toll rises to 3 after man, 35, succumbs to wounds

Barak Lupen was an Olympic trainer - Click the link for more details

The death toll from Thursday's terrorist attack in the heart of Tel Aviv rose to three on Friday, after a 35-year-old father of three succumbed to his wounds.

Barak Luffan was an Olympic trainer coaching Israel's national kayak team.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted out Luffan's picture, saying that "all of Israel shares the deep sorrow of Barak Luffan's family... May his memory be a blessing."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512434481046736898 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story