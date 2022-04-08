Tel Aviv residents gather at site of attack to sing in solidarity with victims
Death toll from the shooting rises to 3
In Tel Aviv, hundreds gathered at the site of Thursday's shooting to express solidarity with the victims by singing Jewish songs.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The latest attack in a wave of Palestinian terrorism saw the gunman enter a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and beginning to shooting, killing two people and wounding several others before fleeing. A third victim died of his wounds on Friday.
Shin Bet identified the gunman as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, in the West Bank, who was in Israel without a permit.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israeli forces were on high alert nationwide and there would "no restrictions" in their fight to "eradicate terror."