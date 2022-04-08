Tel Aviv residents gather at site of attack to sing in solidarity with victims

Death toll from the shooting rises to 3

In Tel Aviv, hundreds gathered at the site of Thursday's shooting to express solidarity with the victims by singing Jewish songs.

The latest attack in a wave of Palestinian terrorism saw the gunman enter a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and beginning to shooting, killing two people and wounding several others before fleeing. A third victim died of his wounds on Friday.

Shin Bet identified the gunman as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, in the West Bank, who was in Israel without a permit.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israeli forces were on high alert nationwide and there would "no restrictions" in their fight to "eradicate terror."