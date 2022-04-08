he first Israeli in space was Ilan Ramon who perished with six NASA crewmates in the 2003

Israeli investor and former fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe became the second Israeli in space on Friday as he was part of the first all-private astronaut team launched to the International Space Station.

The first Israeli in space was Ilan Ramon who perished with six NASA crewmates in the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster.

NASA has hailed the three-way partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards commercializing the region of space known as "Low Earth Orbit," leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious voyages deeper into the cosmos.

"We're taking commercial business off the face of the Earth and putting it up in space," said NASA chief Bill Nelson.

"To say that we're excited is a huge understatement," Axiom Space CEO Michael Suffredini told reporters after the launch, adding it was the culmination of years of work for the Houston-based company, founded in 2016.

Commanding the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a dual citizen of the United States and Spain, who flew to space four times over his 20-year-career, and last visited the ISS in 2007.

The three paying crewmates are Stibbe, American real estate investor Larry Connor and Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy.