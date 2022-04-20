Jerusalem nationalist march underway despite warnings

Police blocked the marchers from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate

An Israeli nationalist flag march was taking place in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening despite objections from political leaders and the police refusing to grant a permit.

Police blocked the marchers from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate, which leads into the Muslim Quarter. They were instead diverted to IDF Square where they tried to break through police cordons, leading to scuffles with police officers.

Some 1,000 people were participating in the march, according to media reports.

Despite being banned from the march, right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the event, although he was prevented from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate.

The Jerusalem police refused to permit the march after consulting with security agencies.

The march comes amid ongoing tensions in Jerusalem surrounding Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount and the response by Israeli security forces, which led to a flurry of diplomatic activity.