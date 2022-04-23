Jerusalem: Christians irate at Israel's capping Holy Fire attendance

Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a centuries-old ceremony

Israel's imposition of new attendance restrictions on the “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem saw tensions rise between the Jewish state and Christian worshippers, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

During the ceremony held on Saturday, Israel applied a safety law that limits crowd size based on space and the number of exits, allowing a total of 4,000 people to attend the Holy Fire ceremony, including 1,800 inside the church itself.

The Greek Patriarchate said that up to 11,000 people attend in normal years, stating it was “fed up with police restrictions on freedom to worship” and that there was no need to alter a centuries-old ceremony.

Israeli authorities said they were out to prevent a repeat of last year’s deadly stampede on Mount Meron during a religious festival attended by around 100,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews.

With a death toll of 45, it was one of the worst disasters in the country’s history, and authorities came in for heavy criticism over alleged negligence.

The city already saw two weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount compound, as major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays converged against a backdrop of renewed Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Also on Saturday, a spokesperson for the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority said that limiting entry for the Holy Fire and Easter ceremonies was a “blatant and dangerous challenge to the heavenly religions and their sanctities.”