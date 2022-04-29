US tourists cause panic by bringing unexploded shell to Israel's airport

The family was released after security officers established they meant no harm

A family of American tourists set off a bomb scare in Israel's airport after showing up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and decided to bring back to the US as a keepsake.

Videos posted to social media showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.

The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said.

Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short time later.

The family was released after security officers established they meant no harm.