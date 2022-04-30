English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel
  • Jordanian man dresses up as his wife in attempt to fool Israeli border guards

Jordanian man dresses up as his wife in attempt to fool Israeli border guards

i24NEWS

1 min read
Palestinian workers disembark from a bus at the Eyal crossing, near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, on May 20, 2015, as they head back home following their work in Israel.
AFP/Menahem KahanaPalestinian workers disembark from a bus at the Eyal crossing, near the West Bank town of Qalqilya, on May 20, 2015, as they head back home following their work in Israel.

The man was released back to Jordan after questioning

Israeli border guards detained a Jordanian-Palestinian man on Friday after he attempted to enter the West Bank via a land crossing dressed as a woman and carrying his wife’s passport.

According to the Israeli authorities, the 43-year-old man, trying to pass off for a 42-year-old woman, aroused the suspicion of security officials.

“During the security check, suspicion arose that this was a man rather than a woman,” Israel's Airports Authority, which also manages land crossings, said in a statement.  

“His body language, which was rather masculine, aroused suspicion,” the Ynet news site quoted a source at the border crossing as saying.

The man, who reportedly harbored no hostile intent, was free to return to Jordan after questioning. 

According to Ynet, he told interrogators he put on the disguise as he did not want his entry through an Israeli crossing to be on record.