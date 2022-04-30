Jordanian man dresses up as his wife in attempt to fool Israeli border guards

The man was released back to Jordan after questioning

Israeli border guards detained a Jordanian-Palestinian man on Friday after he attempted to enter the West Bank via a land crossing dressed as a woman and carrying his wife’s passport.

According to the Israeli authorities, the 43-year-old man, trying to pass off for a 42-year-old woman, aroused the suspicion of security officials.

“During the security check, suspicion arose that this was a man rather than a woman,” Israel's Airports Authority, which also manages land crossings, said in a statement.

“His body language, which was rather masculine, aroused suspicion,” the Ynet news site quoted a source at the border crossing as saying.

The man, who reportedly harbored no hostile intent, was free to return to Jordan after questioning.

According to Ynet, he told interrogators he put on the disguise as he did not want his entry through an Israeli crossing to be on record.