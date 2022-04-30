Hamas: Ra'am guilty of 'unforgivable crime' by sitting in Israeli govt

In speech accusing Israel 'violating' Muslim holy sites

Ra'am, the first Arab party to join an Israeli government, is guilty of an "unforgivable crime" by sitting in a government "violating" the Al-Aqsa mosque, the leader of the Hamas terrorist movement charged on Saturday.

The speech came on the heels of a month of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces at the Temple Mount site venerated by Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem's Old City.

Yahya Sinwar, the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, slammed Ra’am party chief Mansour Abbas in his first public address in over a year.

In the speech, replete with violent rhetoric, Sinwar accused Israel of "violating" Muslim holy sites.

“I want to speak to Ra’am and the Knesset member Mansour Abbas. That you serve as a support to this government which violates Al-Aqsa is an unforgivable crime,” Sinwar said, calling for Ra’am to immediately leave Naftali Bennett's coalition government.