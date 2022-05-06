Report: Pope Francis cancels upcoming Israel trip

Political source tells Israel Hayom that wave of terrorist attacks in Israel impacted decision

Pope Francis has canceled his upcoming trip to Israel scheduled for June that was part of a Mideast swing, Israel Hayom reported Friday.

The Vatican had not officially announced the visit, but it was previously reported that the 85-year-old pontiff was going to arrive to Israel on June 15 after flying to Lebanon and Jordan.

He would have headed to Jerusalem for a meeting with the head of the Russian church there, before returning to Rome. However, last month Francis shot down any speculation that he would be meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has backed Moscow's military assault on Ukraine.

The pope is suffering from knee pain and was seen in a wheelchair for the first time in public on Thursday.

The Israel Hayom report said that Thursday night the pontiff's office informed the Middle Eastern countries that the trip would be delayed due to his knee problems.

However, a political source told the Hebrew-language newspaper that the wave of terrorist attacks in Israel influenced the decision to nix the Jerusalem visit.

Israel is enduring a terror wave that included an attack Thursday night in the central city of Elad that claimed the lives of three people and wounded four others.

Since the start of the terror wave two months ago, 18 Israelis have been killed in attacks perpetrated by Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel.