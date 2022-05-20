English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Israel

i24NEWS

1 min read
The Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, November 10, 2020.
Yossi Aloni/Flash90The Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, November 10, 2020.

The virus, indigenous to Africa, is raising alarm across the world

Israel on Friday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, the animal-to-human virus indigenous to Africa that is raising alarm across the world

Video poster

The patient, a man in his 30s who recently returned from a trip abroad with symptoms of the virus, was feeling well, Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said in a statement. 

The patient is quarantined and monitored. 

The symptoms of the virus are very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically. Symptoms in humans include lesions, eruptions on the face, palms or soles, scabs, fever, muscle ache and chills.

Monkeypox is fatal only in rare cases and most people recover within several weeks. 

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments