First case of monkeypox confirmed in Israel

Israel on Friday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, the animal-to-human virus indigenous to Africa that is raising alarm across the world.

The patient, a man in his 30s who recently returned from a trip abroad with symptoms of the virus, was feeling well, Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said in a statement.

The patient is quarantined and monitored.

The symptoms of the virus are very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically. Symptoms in humans include lesions, eruptions on the face, palms or soles, scabs, fever, muscle ache and chills.

Monkeypox is fatal only in rare cases and most people recover within several weeks.

