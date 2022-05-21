Israel: Health Ministry panel to convene over first monkeypox case

Israel confirmed first case of the virus on Friday

The special pandemic response panel of Israel's Health Ministry will convene Saturday evening after Israel reported its first monkeypox case the previous day, the Ynet website reported.

A spokesman for Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said Friday that a 30-year-old man, who recently returned from western Europe with monkeypox symptoms, tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, the ministry announced that it launched an epidemiological investigation.

The virus, which causes distinctive pustules but is rarely fatal, is endemic to parts of central and west Africa.

In recent weeks, cases were detected in Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States, Canada and Australia, raising fears the virus may be spreading.

The World Health Organization is working on further guidance for countries on how to mitigate the spread amid concerns cases could spike further in the summer months.

The WHO's working theory based on the cases identified so far is that the outbreak is being driven by sexual contact, David Heymann, chair of the WHO's Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential, told journalists on Saturday.