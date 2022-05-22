Israel detects possible second case of monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox was diagnosed on Friday in an unidentified man in his 30s

Israel detected its second possible case of the monkeypox virus, the Health Ministry announced Sunday.

The person suspected of carrying the virus recently returned from a trip to Western Europe and is currently being treated at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon in mild condition. According to Kan, the man is a sailor who arrived on a cargo ship that docked in Ashdod's port.

"We are talking about a virus that has light symptoms, known medications and vaccinations, and can only be transmitted in very close contact," Prof. Salman Zarka, Covid commissioner and current head of the Ziv Medical Center in Safed told Kan on Sunday morning.

He assured listeners that there is no need for a mass vaccination campaign at this point.

The first case of monkeypox was diagnosed on Friday in an unidentified man in his 30s. The patient is quarantined and monitored.

The symptoms of the virus are very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically. Symptoms in humans include lesions, eruptions on the face, palms or soles, scabs, fever, muscle ache and chills.

Monkeypox is fatal only in rare cases and most people recover within several weeks.

Nearly 100 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told 103FM that there would likely be more cases in Israel, but that monkeypox is not as dangerous as Covid.

“These kinds of diseases breakout every now and then,” he said.

“We are considering and intending to vaccinate mostly at-risk populations,” he continued, but noted there is no need to inoculate the entire population.