Israel confirms 2nd case of monkeypox

Second carrier is another man aged around 30

Israel on Saturday confirmed its second case of the monekypox, with a man aged around 30 confirmed as a carrier of the virus.

Last Saturday the Health Ministry confirmed Israel's first case of the epidemic. Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital said a man in his 30s, who recently returned from Western Europe, tested positive.

As with the first patient, the man diagnosed in Tel Aviv's Shiba Medical Center was feeling well and released home where he is expected to remain in quarantine.

More to follow