Israel was mistaken to call off mask mandate, health expert says

'The decision was populist rather than medical'

Israel's decision to call off its mask mandate in enclosed represented a serious error, a senior health expert told the Hebrew-language Ynet website, amid a rise in Covid morbidity in the country.

The so-called R rate of the virus — indicating the number of people any one carrier is likely to infect — stood at 1.19 in Israel, pointing to an upward curve in the morbidity.

"I recommend that people in dense enclosed spaces, such as a bus or train, wear a mask; it's not that hard," Prof. Yehuda Adler, a cardiology professor at Tel Aviv's Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, told the Ynet website.

"The decision was made on the eve of the Mimouna [a traditional Maghrebi Jewish celebration dinner], it was a more of a populist move rather than a medical one," he said on Wednesday.

"Calling off virus testing at Ben Gurion Airport altogether was likewise outrageous. It took us a year to build such a precise and well-calibrated system, and it was a mistake to shut it down. We know the new variants, BA.4 and BA.5, are already rearing their heads in South Africa, and it's clear they'll do so in the US, Europe and Israel. Even so, all testing was scrapped. That's not how you manage a pandemic."

Dr. Yasmin Ma'or, a member of the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Control Team (ECT), voiced similar concerns.

"Testing people who returned from abroad should've continued. Testing can't block variants from entering the country, yet offers warning signs. Scrapping the indoor mask mandate happened too soon. Wearing a mask is a small price to pay compared to what we may pay for mass infection," she told Ynet.

"It's true that the public is fatigued, and doesn't want to follow every single guideline. It's possible these guidelines can't be effectively enforced, but ending restrictions sends a message that Covid is no more."