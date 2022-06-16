Catalonia recognizes Israel’s ‘crime of apartheid’ against Palestinians

It is the first European parliament to pass such a notion

Catalonia's parliament in Spain on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing Israel as committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

It is the first European parliament to pass such a notion, according to Ynetnews.

The resolution calls on both Catalonian and Spanish governments to not render “aid or assistance” to Israel and to use political and diplomatic tools to force Israeli authorities to implement recommendations issued by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Earlier in February, Amnesty International released a report labeling Israel an “apartheid” state that commits human rights violations and treats Palestinians as “an inferior racial group.”

The human rights group’s representatives in Spain also presented highlights of their reports to the Catalonian parties with the resolution being submitted to the local government on March 21.

Spain previously adopted several anti-Israeli motions on the regional and municipal levels.

In 2018, the City Council of the Spanish town of Sagunto voted in favor of joining the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions campaign against Israel, declaring itself an “Israeli apartheid-free space.” Earlier in 2017, Valencia became the first Spanish region to boycott Israel as an official policy.