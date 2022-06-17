Israel: Thousands of bus drivers going on strike Friday

Two-hour strike in protest of low wages expected to cause traffic headaches

Thousands of Israeli bus drivers will go on strike on Friday to protest their working conditions.

Around 12,000 Histadrut (National Workers’ Union) bus drivers will not work between 10 am and 12 pm.

The bus drivers of the Egged company are not represented by Histadrut and their lines will operate normally.

The strike is expected to cause significant traffic delays across the country.

Histadrut stated that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli "continues to abandon drivers and has not been able to meet them to improve their salaries in order to ensure their safety and well-being."

The bus drivers' organization affirmed that "40 percent of drivers have been severely injured with more than 300 surveillance attacks only since the beginning of 2022."

The strike will stop intracity bus service in Netanya, Ashdod, Petah Tikva, Rosh Ha’ayin, Yavne, Gan Yavne, Beersheba, Ariel and the Samaria Regional Council. Intercity bus service will cease as well for the two hours, including between Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Modiin Illit and Ben Gurion Airport.