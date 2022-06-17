IDF probe into Abu Akleh death 'rules out deliberate assassination'

Israel slams Palestinians for refusal to share access to bullet

The Israeli military said on Friday its probe into the shooting death of an Al Jazeera journalist ruled out an intentional assassination by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier.

Shireen Abu Akleh was fatally shot last month while covering an IDF operation in Jenin camp in the West Bank.

"The IDF investigation clearly concludes that Shireen Abu Akleh was not intentionally shot by an IDF soldier and that it is not possible to determine whether she was killed by a Palestinian gunman shooting indiscriminately in her area or inadvertently by an IDF soldier," the statement read.

"The IDF regrets harm to non-combatants, including during exchanges of fire and active combat situations, and is heavily invested in maintaining the movement and freedom of the press."

The statement called out the Palestinian Authority for refusing the provide Israeli investigators access to the fatal bullet.

"Following the biased investigations that have been presented in recent days, the IDF once again reiterates its call to the Palestinians to share access to the bullet with which the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed."

"The Palestinians' refusal to transfer the bullet and hold a joint investigation with American representation is telling of their motives."