Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner en route to Israel - reports

Couple spotted boarding an El Al flight from Miami to Tel Aviv

Former US president Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law boarded a flight from Miami to Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were spotted boarding an El Al flight and sitting in the business class section of the plane.

They are scheduled to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning.

Israel's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov is also aboard the flight.

No details have been released about the reason for the visit.

Kushner served as senior adviser to the 45th president, playing a pivotal role in brokering the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab Muslim countries in 2020.

After leaving the White House, Kushner set up a private equity firm with most of the funding from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Kushner's firm is set to invest millions of dollars of Saudi money in Israeli high tech in a further sign of warming ties between the two countries

Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism, thus becoming the first Jewish member of a first family when Trump was in office.