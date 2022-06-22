Israel adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

This definition describes various behaviors considered antisemitic, including the denial of the Holocaust

The Israeli parliament (Knesset) voted Wednesday night in favor of the definition of antisemitism proposed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

"We took a historic decision today" by adopting the definition, said Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, according to a statement from his office.

"The Knesset, as the house of representatives of the Jewish people is committed to fighting antisemitism in its ugliest forms...which includes the denial of the Holocaust, the denial of the Jewish people's right to self-determination, as well as expressions of antisemitism under the guise of criticism of Israel," Levy added.

This definition, adopted by more than 30 countries around the world, describes various behaviors considered antisemitic, including the denial of the Holocaust.

According to this definition, "antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews that can manifest itself in hatred towards them. The rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism target Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, community institutions and places of worship.”

Critics believe that it prevents some criticism of Israel.

For example, the IHRA definition includes "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination," equating anti-Zionist statements with antisemitism.

The IHRA also denounces "the unequal treatment of the State of Israel, which is asked to adopt behaviors that are neither expected nor required of any other democratic state.”

"Antisemitism erodes the most fundamental democratic values and fighting it is a necessity", said Levy, calling on other parliaments in the world "to join the fight by adopting" this definition of antisemitism.