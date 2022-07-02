English
Lapid: Israel is a peace-seeking nation, including with Palestinians

Caretaker PM Lapid in maiden speech as head of govt

Israel has always been a peace-seeking nation, and that includes with its Palestinian neighbors, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Saturday in his maiden speech as the head of government. 

