Lapid: Israel is a peace-seeking nation, including with Palestinians
Caretaker PM Lapid in maiden speech as head of govt
Israel has always been a peace-seeking nation, and that includes with its Palestinian neighbors, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Saturday in his maiden speech as the head of government.
