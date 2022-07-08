Rabbi convicted of sexual abuse given residency status in Israel

Baruch Lanner was convicted in 2002 of sexually abusing two teenage girls

An American rabbi who served nearly three years in prison for sexually assaulting students was granted a temporary residency visa in Israel.

Baruch Lanner was convicted in 2002 of sexually abusing two teenage girls, students at the Hillel Yeshiva High School in New Jersey, where he was principal. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but was released on parole after three years in early 2008.

Israel's Interior Ministry is currently reviewing his request for citizenship, Haaretz first reported on Thursday.

iThe Law of Return - which gives Jewish people the right to citizenship in Israel - stipulates that the Interior Ministry has the right to deny citizenship to specific groups, including those with criminal records.

Lanner and his second wife, granted citizenship, appeared in a video for the law firm handling the case. In the video, Lanner praises the attorney and states, “I had some legal issues in the United States, and I never thought I would be able to make aliyah (immigrate via the Law of Return),” Haaretz reported.

“They got it accomplished. My wife got full aliyah today, and I got my A-5, and I’m on the way there, and with God’s help, it will be completed.”

The video has since been removed.

Haaretz asked the Interior Ministry for comment, and the spokeswoman replied that when individuals eligible for citizenship have a criminal record, "We sometimes decide not to give them any status and sometimes decide to give them temporary status while examining their cases."

"The details [of the Lanner case] will be thoroughly examined," the ministry spokeswoman added, according to Haaretz.