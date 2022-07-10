Former IDF general becomes head of Jewish Agency

'We want to reach the heart of every Jew on Earth,' the new chairman Doron Almog says

On Sunday a former Israel Defense Forces general, Doron Almog, was elected as the new chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

In his maiden speech, he called for strengthening Jewish unity and the centrality of Israel as he approached the 120-board members.

“We want to reach the heart of every Jew on Earth,” the 71-year old Almog said at Jerusalem’s Orient Hotel, the Times of Israel reported.

He emphasized the importance of getting support from all Jewish “brothers and sisters” around the world, particularly from American Jews.

“The connection between the State of Israel and global Jewry is of existential strategic importance,” he said.

“Without the support of global Jewry, headed by American Jews and foreign volunteers in the War of Independence, I doubt that my parent's generation, Israel’s founding generation, would have survived,” Almog continued according to the Israeli daily.

Also, Israel's Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata applauded the new chairman.

“We are in an important period with a rise in new immigrants from around the world, and I am sure that Doron will contribute greatly to the Jewish world and to fulfilling the immigration and absorption policies of the government,” Tamano-Shata said.

The election of Almog comes after a year-long search for someone who could take over the position of the former chairman Isaac Herzog who left the Jewish Agency to become Israel’s president in 2021.

Almog, who previously served as the head of the IDF’s Southern Command, has worked with people with physical and mental disabilities at his rehabilitative village in the Negev desert since he left the Israeli army.

The village ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran is named after his son Eran who until his death in 2007 dealt with severe autism and physical disabilities, The Times of Israel reported.

Representatives from the Jewish Federations of North America approached the former general due to his life-long experience serving the Jewish state, and for his founding of the rehabilitative village, for which he received the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in 2016.

Almog is expected to officially step into his new position by September.