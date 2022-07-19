US rabbi, a convicted sexual predator, won’t receive Israeli citizenship

Baruch Lanner was granted temporary residency by former interior minister Aryeh Deri

Israel’s Interior Ministry denied the immigration request of a Jewish rabbi from the United States who was convicted of sexually assaulting his pupils, the ministry announced Tuesday.

Rabbi Baruch Lanner will, however, be able to remain in Israel for almost a year after being granted temporary residency status earlier this month, a spokesperson for the ministry’s Immigration and Population Authority told The Times of Israel.

“Interior Minister [Ayelet Shaked] clarified this morning that in light of his grave actions, she has no intention of approving his request to receive citizenship after the temporary residency visa he has expires,” the spokesperson said.

Baruch Lanner was convicted in 2002 of sexually, physically, and emotionally abusing two teenage girls, students at the Hillel Yeshiva High School in New Jersey, where he was principal.

Dozens of other victims subsequently accused him over the years, but their allegations were not included in the indictments against him.

Lanner was sentenced to seven years in prison but was released on parole after three years in early 2008.

According to the ministry, the decision to grant the disgraced rabbi temporary residency status was made by former interior minister Aryeh Deri, who also denied Lanner his citizenship “in light of his criminal past.”

Shaked’s decision came after widespread criticism, from Israelis and American Jews, of the decision to grant Lanner temporary residency in Israel.

The Law of Return – which gives Jewish people the right to citizenship in Israel – stipulates that the Interior Ministry has the right to deny citizenship to specific groups, including those with criminal records.