Israeli minister rues 'stupid' Israeli TV report in Mecca

'It was irresponsible and damaging to air this report just for the sake of ratings,' says Esawi Frej

Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej denounced on Wednesday a TV report by a journalist who entered Mecca as "stupid and harmful."

Mecca is the holiest site in Islam and bans non-Muslims from entering.

Israel's Channel 13 aired a 10-minute report from Saudi Arabia by journalist Gil Tamary on Monday, in which he traveled to Mecca and climbed the Mount of Mercy.

Accompanied by a person who appears to be a local guide whose face is blurred to prevent his identification, Tamary lowers his voice while speaking to the camera in Hebrew and at times switches to English to avoid revealing he is Israeli.

"I'm sorry (but) it was a stupid thing to do and take pride in," Frej, who is Muslim, told Kan public broadcaster.

"It was irresponsible and damaging to air this report just for the sake of ratings."

He said the report hurt efforts to move Israel and Saudi Arabia toward normalization, similar to the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Riyadh does not recognize Israel, saying this would require addressing Palestinian statehood goals first.

Tamary apologized on Twitter on Wednesday, saying he did not intend to offend Muslims.

"If anyone takes offense to this video, I deeply apologize," he wrote in English. "The purpose of this entire endeavor was to showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty of the religion, and in doing so, foster more religious tolerance and inclusion," he added.