Israel: PM Lapid appoints new head of Atomic Energy Commission

'The Iranians are making progress, but the Israeli system has been running at full capacity for the past year'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday participated in a ceremony in Jerusalem for the new head of the country’s Atomic Energy Commission, Moshe Edri.

The prime minister thanked Brigadier General Edri, who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for 31 years, saying that the “fate of the people of Israel is in the right hands.”

“(Israel’s former prime minister) Ben-Gurion established the Atomic Energy Commission in 1952. It takes a lot of vision to establish it. Its most basic meaning is the ability to take an idea and bring order, power, the right people, long-term thinking and a lot of attention to detail. This is what is in front of me now,” Lapid said.

“The operational arena is made up of defense abilities and attack abilities, and, what is commonly called in foreign media, “other capabilities.” These capabilities keep us alive and will keep us alive for as long as we and our children are here,” he added.

Edri in response said that his new mission is "of great importance, it comes from inner faith."

"Today I have been given the opportunity again to continue my mission and to lead in the years to come a unique organization - the Atomic Energy Committee and its centers in order to protect safety, resilience and the future of the State of Israel," he stressed.

Speaking about Iran's nuclear program, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who was also present at the ceremony, said that a year ago a series of decisions were made “aimed at refining assessments” to deal with the issue.

“We allocated enormous resources to close gaps that kept me awake at night. The Iranians are making progress, but the Israeli system has been running at full capacity for the past year. I ask you this and I know that you will continue to work - regardless of the political upheavals in the country for our future and our security,” Bennett added.