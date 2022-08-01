After rape claim, Israel to bar female soldiers from serving as prison guards

Gantz says those directly handling terrorists should receive special training

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called to halt the arrangement whereby female soldiers serve as prison guards, following a claim by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier that she was "handed over" by her commander to be raped by a Palestinian terrorist.

Gantz said he intended to "re-examine the continued placement of female soldiers and career officers in the Israel Prison Services, seeing as that their job is to deal directly with security prisoners.”

"Security prisoners" refers to Palestinians serving sentences for terrorist attacks against Israelis.

In a publicly circulated letter to Interior Minister Omer Barlev, Gantz stressed that those tasked to handle dangerous terrorists should receive special training.

The soldier who did her military service as a guard at Gilboa prison, where six prisoners escaped in 2021, described her rapist as "a Palestinian terrorist with blood on his hands, who controlled all the officers and staff, who obeyed him and carried out his demands without argument.”

"The people I thought were supposed to be guarding me made sure I was left alone with him - against the rules, in order for him to hurt me and sexually abuse me repeatedly. I had become his private sex slave," she told Channel 12.

On Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the story as a case of “terrible violence” against women, saying it was the government’s obligation “to eradicate this phenomenon.”