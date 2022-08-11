At least 3 dead after Jerusalem bus crashes into store - medics

Bus lost control and crashed into a store on Shamgar Street, according to initial reports

At least three people were killed on Thursday night after a bus lost control and crashed into a store in Jerusalem, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services.

Another pedestrian was in critical condition, two in moderate condition and three in light condition in the incident that took place on Shamgar Street.

Eight teams from the Jerusalem District's Fire and Rescue Service were involved in rescue efforts.

One of the victims was a 7-year-old girl found under the bus.

The other people pronounced dead were a 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, according to MDA spokesman Zachi Heller.

The injured were transported to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals -- a young woman about 21 in serious condition; two moderately injured, including a boy about 6; and three lightly injured, including a boy about 4 and a one-year-old baby.

MDA received the initial report of the event at just before 9 pm local time.

Medics and paramedics were on the scene providing medical treatment, according to Heller.

A photo from the scene showed trash strewn on the sidewalk and the street and a bus that appeared to be stopped on the sidewalk amid dozens of onlookers.

MDA medics were searching for more potential casualties.

This is a developing story