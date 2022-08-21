Israel: Ben Gurion Airport to get self-service baggage check-in next year

The check-in area for hand luggage will be enlarged in the upcoming days

The Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday that Ben Gurion International Airport in central Israel will go digital from the beginning of 2023, which would notably improve baggage security screening and shorten long queues at the airport registration.

As part of this project - for which more than $15 million were allocated - passengers will also be able to independently send their suitcases to the baggage hold, and pay a fee in the event of excess weight.

There will be special stations for this purpose in the departure hall: a scale for weighing luggage will be installed there, with the possibility of charging for the excess weight determined by the airlines. Travelers will then be able to print the "Bag Tag" label which will be scanned by independent delivery couriers, before the baggage is sent to the hold.

As of the next few days, the check-in area for hand luggage will be enlarged in order to shorten the queuing time at the security check. Additional technology will be added to the 24 hand baggage checkpoints that will allow for rapid screening.

"Today, more than 50 percent of passengers prefer to check-in online. Advanced technologies will help provide passengers with a diverse and extensive independent service," the airport statement said.

"What's more, passengers traveling abroad will only go through security after completing the flight registration procedure (check-in), or even after completing it from home (online). Thus, most of the processes for exiting the country will be done online and through digital means,” the statement added.

Earlier in July, the airport authorities announced that passengers from Israel's north will be able to check-in at Haifa Airport the day before their flight in an attempt to decongest Ben Gurion Airport, which has been facing long lines and a shortage of staff since the beginning of summer.