Relatives of Munich victims announce agreement with Germany

Last-minute compensation deal averts boycott

Israel and Germany's presidents will jointly commemorate the 1972 Munich Olympics attack that left 11 Israeli athletes dead, after a last-minute compensation deal averted a feared boycott by bereaved relatives.

Around 70 relatives of victims will join in next Monday's solemn 50th-anniversary ceremony, Ankie Spitzer, whose husband Andre Spitzer counted among the dead, said.

The long-planned ceremony risked descending into a fiasco over a row between relatives and the German state over financial compensation for their suffering.

However an 11th-hour deal on "historical clarification, recognition and compensation" was announced on Wednesday, with Germany offering 28 million euros (dollars) in reparations, six times the amount previously provided.

With the agreement, the German state acknowledges its "responsibility and recognizes the terrible suffering of those killed and their relatives," said Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in a statement.

"The agreement cannot heal all wounds. But it opens a door to each other," they added.

At the ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck air base, west of Munich, where the hostage-taking reached its tragic climax, bereaved relatives are also hoping Steinmeier will become the first German head of state to publicly take responsibility for the failings that led to the carnage.

Germany's official in charge of fighting anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, also said it was "time for an apology."