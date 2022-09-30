TLV2GO: Luxury rentals in Israel to feel at home in

TLV2GO currently operates over 200 luxury apartments for rent in Tel Aviv, Eilat and Jerusalem

"We are pleased to have hosted tens of thousands of guests over the years and proud of the great reviews we receive!" TLV2GO is the market leader in Israel for short, medium and long-term rentals of furnished serviced apartments.

With 12 years of experience, the company currently operates over 200 luxury apartments for rent in 13 buildings in the main cities of Tel Aviv, Eilat and Jerusalem. TLV2GO offers exclusive, architecturally designed apartments in prime locations in all three cities, ideal for various uses.

Luxury furnished apartments for rent in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Eilat

Fully furnished and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, high-end furniture, a fully functional kitchen with dishes, cutlery and cooking utensils and an Espresso machine, bed linen, towels and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay, TLV2GO apartments offer the feeling of "being at home" even away from home, but also the comfort of a 5-star hotel.

The apartments range from five-room penthouses to small, intimate and beautifully designed one-bedroom apartments. Whether they are beachfront, with parking, or in the city center, all of the proposed rentals are perfectly located, offering easy access to all cultural events and a sense of belonging to the surrounding neighborhood.

Maintenance at the highest level

The professional maintenance team is available at all times, ensuring that the apartments are maintained to the highest standards, so that guests enjoy a perfect, carefree experience while staying there.

A great choice for many purposes: relocation, corporate housing, vacation and more.

TLV2GO's serviced apartments are ideal for corporate housing, relocation, vacation or for anyone needing temporary housing on a daily, weekly, monthly or long-term rental basis. Israelis living abroad will find apartments ideal for "homecoming."

Couples looking for a romantic getaway or a place to spend their wedding night, families looking for a place to stay while renovating their home, tourists who want to feel part of the local life without giving up the comforts of a hotel, business travelers, film crews, companies looking for a place to house their employees for a long-term project or relocation - all will find the ideal housing solution at TLV2GO.

And because the apartments are so beautifully designed, they are ideal for fashion photography or for a film or series shoot. With attention to every detail, the luxury rental apartments are ideal for any occasion or need.

The apartments

Depending on your needs, you can choose from a studio apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv, a three-bedroom apartment near the beach, a vacation home in sunny Eilat, or a variety of other locations and apartment sizes in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Eilat. It is also possible to rent an entire building, ideal whether to house a film crew, a large team for a project or visiting family for a wedding, bar mitzvah or other happy event.

Website: www.tlv2go.com