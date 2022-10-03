Israel mulls expanding Law of Return to help Russian Jews dodge draft

Bill's author stipulates this could be a temporary measure

Israel's government on Monday will discuss the possibility of expanding the parameters of the Law of Return, which allows Jews from all over the world to repatriate to Israel, in order to facilitate the arrival and absorption of Russian Jews facing the draft.

Under Israel's Law of Return, a person needs at least one Jewish grandparent to be entitled to immediate citizenship; yet Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman — arguably the most prominent representative of Israelis from the former Soviet Union — is proposing to extend eligibility to those who have a Jewish great-grandparent.

Liberman stipulated that this could be a temporary measure.

This comes on the heels of a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to call up 300,000 reservists, a major escalation of Russia's flagging invasion of Ukraine.

The prospect of a conscription to a brutal war where Russia in recent weeks was dealt numerous setbacks prompted hundreds of thousands of men to flee across Russia's borders to neighboring countries from the Baltics, to Kazakhstan, to Armenia.

Since Russia launched the invasion of its neighbor in February, over 24,000 Russian Jews have arrived in Israel.

Many more have come from war-ravaged Ukraine, though a proportion of the refugees have since moved on to third countries.