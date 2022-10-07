Burial ground of 2 fallen Israeli soldiers found after 74 years

The two soldiers were killed in the 1948 War of Independence

The burial sites of two Israeli soldiers killed in the 1948 War of Independence were found after 74 years, the Israeli military announced Friday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit said that the graves of Private Binyamin Aryeh (York) Eisenberg and Private Yitzhak Rubinstein were found.

They were interred in a mass grave in Nitzanim, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

They were killed by Egyptian soldiers, who fought on the side of the Palestinians; their remains bear signs of abuse.

The decade-long search was conducted by the Eitan Unit for the Detection of Missing Soldiers.