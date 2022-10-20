Israel’s High Court finds arguments against Lebanon deal doubtful

Critics of the agreement insist that a referendum needs to be held on the matter

Israel’s Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Justice Uzi Vogelman on Thursday expressed doubts about the arguments against the maritime border deal with Lebanon recently approved by the Israeli government.

During a High Court of Justice hearing on the agreement, an attorney for the Kohelet Forum argued that Israel’s Basic Law required a referendum to approve the deal that is expected to be signed by Lebanon next week, when the US mediator Amos Hochstein travels to the Middle East.

Critics of the agreement point out that it includes Israel giving up a part of its territorial waters, which can’t be done legally without a national vote.

However, Hayut said that despite the deal giving Lebanon gas exploration rights in Israel’s territorial waters, the deal upholds the legal status quo. This means that the disputed nearly two square miles of water will not be transferred to Lebanon until it reaches a subsequent agreement on the final maritime border with Israel.

Meanwhile, Vogelman questioned the arguments of the Lavi organization, whose lawyer said that a caretaker government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid had to bring the accord to Israel's parliament for approval. This claim was based on the precedent of previous international agreements which the country’s parliament voted on.

Vogelman pointed out that the interim government stated that there were “urgent security, diplomatic and economic reasons” for approving the deal before the upcoming elections in November and the following appointment of a new government.

Earlier on Thursday, Lapid defended the deal in an interview with the Russian RTVi channel as an “exceptionally beneficial agreement for Israel, its economy, and security.”