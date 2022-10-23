STAY opens three boutique hotels in Israel

The group's hotels receive excellent ratings on booking platforms

STAY brings a breath of fresh air to real estate in Jerusalem. The group has just created three versatile boutique hotels, in prime locations in the city and suitable for all types of customers, whether they are traveling alone, as a couple, with a family or a group.

They will be able to find hotels allowing them to benefit from a perfect welcome at an affordable price

"In all the hotels of the group, we make sure to offer an exceptional service, whether through the location, in the heart of the city center, the service, pleasant and attentive, and the customer feedback we receive, in terms of quality-price, are very good", Alon Bichler, CEO of the group, said.

"The group's hotels receive excellent ratings and favorable reviews on all major booking platforms (Booking.com, Expedia, etc.)."

The STAY group has three hotels in Jerusalem and another one in Eilat. The Jerusalem locations have been carefully selected to offer the group’s clients the best the city has to offer.

All three Jerusalem hotels are located right in the city center, within walking distance of major attractions and entertainment venues.

"When you arrive at one of our hotels in Jerusalem, you put the car in the parking lot and don't take it out until the end of the holiday. It was important to us that the hotels were located close to the pedestrian street and from the many restaurants and cafes there, the Mahane Yehuda market, the nightlife center, the Mamilla shopping avenue and the old town,” Alon noted.

STAY INN | King George Street in Jerusalem

The STAY INN boutique hotel was built especially for the accommodation of couples and families and is aimed at a young audience, thanks to its modern and innovative design. It offers guests a welcoming lounge, and a large terrace, which makes it an ideal place for vacations with friends or family.

"When guests end their day, they have a nice place to sit together before 'retiring' to their room. It's a moment that will mark their vacation, as much as any activity," said Alon, adding that the double rooms are equipped with Nespresso machines, a mini-bar, a wardrobe, a desk, and Netflix.

STAY JAFFA - Jaffa Street in Jerusalem

The STAY JAFFA holiday apartment complex is located on one of the most central streets in the city. Here you will find apartments equipped for those who prefer a holiday with maximum independence, far from the hustle and bustle of a hotel full of guests. Unlike the usual experience at guest apartments, at STAY JAFFA, there is a reception staff and cleaning team that operate like a hotel, and guests get a better service experience than this at what they are used to in a guest apartment. “The on-site staff are on hand to help with any request, and everything is very technological. Guests make special requests and receive instructional videos on how to navigate the back streets of Jerusalem. way from vacation apartments to a hotel," says Alon.

STAY STAY Kook in Jerusalem

STAY KOOK | Rabbi Kook Street in Jerusalem

The STAY KOOK boutique hotel is particularly suitable for couples and families looking for a hotel for a quiet or romantic vacation. The hotel offers its guests 16 spacious and luxurious suites with a beautiful classic design. “The location is quiet but central, within easy walking distance of the bustling center of Jerusalem. The hotel rooms are stylish and spacious, with a luxurious bed and soft bathrobes,” said Alon, noting that he also enjoys spa treatments and in-room breakfast.

STAY EILAT | Emunim Street in Eilat

A new hotel, adults only, couples experience in boutique style with the "chic" of Tel Aviv. In the hotel you will find a restaurant on the ground floor, a bar and a small swimming pool on the roof. It is therefore advisable to book at least two nights to enjoy both the city and what the hotel has to offer. The hotel is designed in a FUTURE PERFECT style that teaches and surprises the guest with smart electricity and a particularly technological experience. The downstairs restaurant, chef Ohad Levy's Mamo, has quickly become Eilat's most popular venue and dinner reservations here are a must.

Sponsored content provided by STAY hotels