Gas production starts at Karish field ahead of maritime deal signing

Gas production has started at Karish, an offshore field at the center of a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, London-listed Energean said Wednesday.

"Gas is being produced from the Karish Main-02 well and the flow of gas is being steadily ramped up," a statement from the company said. Two further wells are expected to be opened soon.

"I am delighted to confirm that Energean has reached first gas at the Karish field, offshore Israel," said Mathios Rigas, CEO of Energean, according to the statement.

"We have delivered a landmark project that brings competition to the Israeli gas market, enhances security of energy supply in the East Med region and brings affordable and clean energy that will displace coal-fired power generation, making a material impact to the environment."

This comes as Israel is set to sign a U.S.-brokered deal with Lebanon on Thursday marking the maritime border, and placing Karish within Israel's bounds. Karish - located about 50 miles west of the Israeli city of Haifa - raised tensions between the two countries and drew threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Contrary to previous reports, the delegations from Israel and Lebanon are expected to sit in the same room together, and not in separate rooms during the signing. However, there will be no handshakes between the Israeli and Lebanese officials, and it is doubtful that photographs from the ceremony will be released, as to avoid an appearance of normalization between the countries.

Karish joins Tamar and Leviathan to become Israel's third offshore rig providing natural gas, with each connected to the mainland by separate infrastructure.

Under the accord with Lebanon, Beirut will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.