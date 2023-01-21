Israel: Police prepare for another demonstration in Tel Aviv

Thursday's police assessment had police predict larger crowds will turn up this Saturday compared to last week's protest in Tel Aviv, which was offset by rain

Israel's demonstrators and police are preparing for the latest round of anti-government protests, expected for Saturday night.

The latest protests - organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and expected to draw around 100,000 people - have prompted police to approve plans to deploy 1,000 officers in the city and block vehicle access to certain roads, according to Israel's Channel 12.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel's protest will be under the name "Freedom. Equality. Quality of government." The group put out a statement calling for legal reform, saying: "We will continue to raise our voices against these malicious and dangerous plans."

Additional protests organized by separate groups will be marching nearby, this time not in Habima Square, where demonstrators usually gather. According to organizers, the switch will allow for more people to attend, and it will be in a less residential area.

Thursday's police assessment had police predict larger crowds will turn up this Saturday compared to last week's protest in Tel Aviv, which was offset by rain and saw some 80,000 people attend. This week however, sees clear skies and the High Court ruling that the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, can not be a minister in the government.

Additionally, police are also concerned about clashes with counter-protesters from the right, who have reportedly called for pro-government activists to take to the streets, according to Channel 12.