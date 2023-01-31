Israel ranks 31st in global Corruption Perceptions Index 2022

155 countries have made no significant progress against corruption or have declined since 2012

Israel ranked 31st in Transparency International’s 2022 global Corruption Perceptions Index (PCI), moving up five places from the year prior.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Last year, the Jewish state secured a score of 63 out of 100, a roughly similar ranking as the United Arab Emirates and South Korea. The United States ranked 24th with a score of 69.

According to the 2022 PCI, most countries are failing to stop corruption.

"The global average remained unchanged for over a decade at just 43. More than two-thirds of countries scored below 50, while 26 countries fell to their lowest scores yet. Despite concerted efforts and hard-won gains by some, 155 countries have made no significant progress against corruption or have declined since 2012," Transparency International said.

"Global peace has been deteriorating for 15 years. Corruption has been both a key cause and result of this," it added.

Countries governed in a more or less authoritarian way obtained the lowest scores, such as Russia (28), Turkey (28), and China (45). Somalia ranked dead last with a score of 12, just after Sudan and Syria which finished with 13 points each.

Venezuela and Yemen fell in the top five of the most corrupt countries in the world. Denmark was the least corrupt country in the world with a score of 90, followed by Finland and New Zealand.

"Leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making – from activists and business owners to marginalized communities and young people. In democratic societies, people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all," said Daniel Eriksson, CEO of Transparency International.