'We are dealing with monsters,' says Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday promised to immediately seal and demolish the home of the Palestinian terrorist who killed two people and wounded several others in a car ramming attack in Jerusalem, as other Israeli and foreign officials condemned the attack while Palestinian terror groups praised it.

Netanyahu was being regularly updated on the attack and ordered a reinforcement of security personnel in the area, as well as an increase in the tempo of investigations and arrests. Additionally, Netanyahu decided to act immediately in sealing and demolishing the terrorist's house.

An unnamed senior Israeli official told Channel 12 News, though, that "the terrorist's house is a rented house and we need to check what the legal meaning of sealing it is."

Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Leon also announced more protection at bus stations in and around the city.

"We are dealing with monsters," Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said following the attack, promising a harsh response to the killings. We "will make it clear to our enemy that they will never achieve their goal of expelling us from our country," he added.

"I will continue to condemn any harm to civilians and innocents, especially when it comes to children," said Ra'am party chief Mansour Abbas. "I believe that it is possible to find another more moral and more useful way to build bridges of peace and tolerance for a better future between the two peoples here. I call for an end to any act that harms human life, and to give a chance for peace and negotiations."

In a tweet, the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs strongly condemned the attack and urged "steps to prevent further escalation."

The two killed victims included six-year-old Yaakov Israel Pally from Ramot and a 20-year-old who was later identified as Alter Lederman, reportedly an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who two months ago married his wife, who was also in serious condition from the car ramming.

An eight-year-old child was reported to be in critical condition, and two additional persons in their 20s were reported to be moderately wounded. There were reports that a number of the wounded are members of a single family, who, according to a paramedic at the scene, were waiting for a bus together.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Fatah movement, released a statement praising the attack: "We welcome the Occupied Jerusalem operation, and see it as a natural response to the crimes of the occupation against our people everywhere, and we confirm that the resistance will continue its activity as long as the occupation remains on our land and desecrates our sanctity."