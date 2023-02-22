The quake hit the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Lebanon

Another earthquake with the magnitude of 4.2 was felt in Israel on Wednesday morning, initial reports said.

The quake hit the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Lebanon. No reports of the damage or casualties have emerged so far.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628280487814008835 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on Monday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey on the border with Syria with tremors being felt across the region, including northern Israel, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. At least six people were killed and nearly 300 injured.

On February 6, a devastating earthquake shocked Turkey and Syria, leaving over 46,000 people dead and destroying thousands of houses. Since then a series of less powerful earthquakes were felt across the region creating more obstacles for the international rescue efforts.