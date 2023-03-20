Eshkar died at Ichilov Hospital after a week and a half of being hospitalized and fighting for his life

Or Eshkar, one of the Israeli men seriously wounded in the Tel Aviv terrorist shooting attack 11 days ago, has died from his wounds.

His death was announced on Monday afternoon by the Ichilov Tel Aviv Medical Center.

"Or came to us after prolonged resuscitation in the field which continued in the hospital and he was immediately taken to the operating room where against all odds, the doctors managed to stabilize his condition. Unfortunately, the intensity of the wound was fatal and after a heroic struggle of many days, in which we saw a man of iron fight for his life, we had to announce his death today," Professor Roni Gamzo, director of the Ichilov Medical Center, said in the statement.

Avshalom SaassoniFlash90 Police and rescuers at the scene of the attack on Dizengoff Street, in the center of Tel Aviv.

Eshkar was one of three wounded when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on March 9. The terrorist, 23-year-old Mutaz al-Khuwaja, son of a Hamas operative, was killed by an off-duty special forces police officer who had been at the scene.

According to Dean Elsdunne, Israeli police spokesman, "the terrorist began shooting at civilians [in] a cafe" before being chased and shot dead by officers who "succeeded in preventing a much larger attack serious to take place".

The statement from the Ichilov Tel Aviv Medical Center also announced the decision by Eshkar's family to donate his organs.

"I would like to thank Or's noble family for their request to donate his organs and save a life. Unfortunately, under tragic circumstances, all of us in Ichilov were privileged to be exposed to an amazing and valuable family and we thank them for sharing their son's life with us and hope that we were able to stand by them at this difficult time."

Natalie Eshkar, the victim's mother, said in the statement, "A light of rare quality, which showered nothing but goodness, love and giving on everyone who crossed its path, went out today. Thanks on our behalf to all the staff at the Ichilov Hospital, who for days and nights did everything they could with professionalism, dedication and sensitivity. To the dozens of amazing friends who surrounded us day and night, hugged and cried with us during the whole week that will be engraved in our hearts forever. To all the people of Israel who were with us, strengthened, supported and prayed, each in his own way and according to his faith.'

Eshkar's death marks the 15th of an Israeli at the hands of Palestinian terrorism since the beginning of 2023.