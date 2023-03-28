Analysis: A message to all the enemies of Israel

In the face of any external threat, immediately and without hesitation, we will be more united than ever

Allow me to be optimistic.

As the smoke in the streets of Israel slowly begins to dissipate and the fury of the mass demonstrations begins to calm, it is time to emphasize to all those who doubted: Israel is strong, and maybe even stronger than ever.

Let all of Israel's enemies know: Hassan Nasrallah and all Hezbollah soldiers in Lebanon, Yahya Sinwar and all Hamas operatives in Gaza, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the spiritual leader of Iran and its president, the Lion's Den in Jenin, and even the last of the terrorists who act as "lone wolves" — the enormous power of Israel has not been shaken and will not be stirred by even a millimeter.

So do yourselves a favor and don't test the strength of the Israeli military (IDF). Because those pilots who announced that if the government's legal reforms are approved, they will not report to their squadron; they will be climbing into the cockpit immediately when there is a real threat to Israel.

Those reservists who threatened not to report for duty if the reform is passed? They will be the first in line on the way north or south to protect the borders of the State of Israel. So don't try the IDF.

The small state of Israel is one of a kind. It is a miracle, no less. It is the result of determination, of big dreams, and of great love.

While police in the streets of Paris attack demonstrators with batons, Israeli authorities open independent investigations against police officers who used stun grenades against protestors. While in other countries in the region civil wars break out and people kill each other, in Israel hundreds of thousands have demonstrated for over 12 weeks with the only weapons in their hands being the country's flag, handwritten signs, and whistles.

The Israeli government made a big miscalculation; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin misjudged (to put it mildly) the strength of public reaction to the legislative moves they promoted, and they certainly misjudged the strength of public reaction to the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he called to pause the legislative moves. It's not just a miscalculation, it's much more than that.

One of the strengths of the State of Israel is its ability to recover quickly, including from terrorist attacks and wars. Unfortunately, Israel's reality pushes its citizens to have this ability.

It's true: the rift in Israeli society is now deep, maybe even deeper than it has ever been. It is hard to say whether this rift will heal in days, weeks, or even months or years. But, and this is a huge but, it will eventually heal.

You can support the protesters or disagree with them, you can support the legal reforms, their substance and their motive, and you can also oppose them, but you can't ignore what happened here over the course of 12 weeks, just before the holy days of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, and Israel's 75th Independence Day.

The huge demonstrations prove that Israel—the only true democracy in the region—is a strong democracy and will remain a strong democracy.

We are brothers, all of us. Even if we fight, even if we are angry, even if we don't talk to one another.

Yet, in the face of any external threat, immediately and without hesitation, we will be more united than ever.