Israel drops volunteer antisemitism envoy after judicial overhaul criticism

Noa Tishby, Israel’s volunteer antisemitism envoy, said Sunday that she was dismissed by the Israeli government after she criticized its planned judicial overhaul.

Tishby tweeted that “it is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government’s ‘judicial reform policy’.” Last month, she published a column on Ynetnews that was critical of the legislation – which would curb the Supreme Court’s ruling on Basic Laws while also changing the composition of the committee that selects judges – and calling it an attempted “coup.”

“But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion,” she continued on Twitter.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last week a pause to the judicial shakeup amid nationwide protests and a deepening rift within Israeli society.

“I am disappointed by their decision, but… my work will continue in our joint effort to create a brighter future for Israel and the Jewish people,” Tishby concluded, attaching a copy of a letter from Israel’s Foreign Ministry dated Sunday saying her official term lasted through 2022. It instructed her to stop using the title “special envoy for combatting antisemitism.”

The pro-Israeli activist and actress was appointed to the role to combat antisemitism last year by Israel’s then-foreign minister Yair Lapid. She was the second diplomatic domino to fall in the last week, following former Israeli consul general in New York Asaf Zamir, who resigned last week in protest of the judicial reforms.

There have also been other Israeli diplomats overseas, such as the envoys to France and Canada, who notably gave up their positions in light of Jerusalem's new policies.

Tishby moved to the United States with dreams of being a Hollywood star, but found possibly her biggest role there in recent years as a defender of the Jewish state from anti-Zionist and antisemitic attacks and rhetoric. She authored the published book "Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Understood Country on Earth" and has made numerous media appearances, including on i24NEWS.