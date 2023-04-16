Netanyahu lays wreath at site of Tel Aviv terror attack

Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old lawyer from Rome, was killed when Yousef Abu Jaber rammed his car at a high speed into a group of people on Kaufmann Street

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, laid a wreath on Sunday at the site of the terror attack in Tel Aviv where an Italian tourist was killed earlier this month.

The Italian tourist was the only fatality in the carnage which left seven other tourists injured as well.

Parini’s body was transferred back to Italy last week for burial, amid the presence of the Italian ambassador to Israel.

Netanyahu spoke last week with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and expressed his condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel for the death of Parini and for the injuries suffered by his two friends.

i24NEWS Passers-by pay tribute to Alessandro Parini, a 35-year-old Italian national killed on Friday in a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.

During the conversation, the two leaders clarified that Israel and Italy "will continue to cooperate in the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism."

The Italian did not suffer any gunshot wounds, the Institute of Forensic Medicine confirmed last week, after Italian media claimed that a bullet had been found during a CT scan of Parini's body.

Parini was killed in what Meloni called "a cowardly attack" while on the Tel Aviv promenade. Three UK citizens were also wounded in the attack, along with four others besides Parini.