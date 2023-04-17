New Mount Meron regulations put in place two years after tragic stampede

Only 200,000 people will be allowed to visit the site with pre-booked tickets

Drastic changes are being implemented at Mount Meron, two years after the tragic stampede that left 45 people dead and many more injured. With over 250,000 Jewish worshippers expected to visit the holy site to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday in three weeks, authorities are planning to severely limit the level of access.

This year, Minister of Heritage and Jerusalem Meir Porush has taken responsibility for the event and has planned for the festivities to be held outside the Meron cemetery complex.

During the 27 hours of festivities, tickets will be sold to approximately 200,000 people who will be able to arrive only via public transport, and each ticket will allow a visitor to stay on the site for up to 5 hours.

In recent weeks, new prayer areas have been set up, and the access and rescue routes have been widened. The most significant change this year is that the police will no longer be involved as in the past, and will be mainly responsible for directing traffic.

David Cohen/Flash90 Ceremony marking the 30 days since the stampede at Mount Meron which left 45 men and boys dead, in northern Israel.

Unlike previous years, most of the night's events will take place in an area that will be prepared especially for the event, near Route 89. It is only at this supervised location where the distribution of food, traditional haircutting ceremonies for 3-year-old boys, dancing, prayer, and Torah study will be allowed.

In the funeral complex that accesses the tomb of Bar Yohai, there will be only one lighting of the torches ceremony, with participation limited to 6,000 people.