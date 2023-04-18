'You maintain the historical circle - the victim becomes the aggressor. Are you ready for the wheel to turn? Idiot, you want to destroy Israel'

An envelope containing a swastika covered-letter arrived on Tuesday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the office of Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

The letter contained a large swastika intertwined with a Star of David, accompained by a letter which said, "You maintain the historical circle - the victim becomes the aggressor." "Are you ready for the wheel to turn? Idiot, you want to destroy Israel."

The ministerial security unit of the Prime Minister's office has begun investigating the case.

Smotrich is a descendant of Holocaust survivors.

During his visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. last month, Smotrich said, "The message that resonates here and forever is 'never again.’ We have a country that protects us, but there is another country, Iran, that seeks to destroy the State of Israel. We must never remain silent, this is the message that must remain."

The letter received by Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smortich

"The Nazis of cursed memory made us pay an unimaginable and inhuman blood price during the Holocaust, but we stood up and established a strong and prosperous Jewish state," he continued.

"As the grandson of survivors who survived the hardships of the Holocaust, I am obliged to do everything to ensure that this never happens again. The memory of the six million murdered Jews is engraved in our hearts and the Israeli nation will never again go like sheep to the slaughterhouse," he concluded.